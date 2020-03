Pictured left to right are Coach Linda K. Coleman, Mariah Fox, Jersey Coleman, Ella Schuster, Aalayah Noasconi, Payhten Busho, Avery Eichten, and Coach Matt Skala in the back row and Tegan Kruschke, Kate Cowell, Jaelyn Otte, Kelsey Skala, Ava Cummins, and Harmony Piepho in the front row. (Submitted photo)