Submit the address of your holiday light display to the Medford Civic Club via Facebook by 10 p.m. on December 12. Pictures will be taken by a club member on December 13, and all addresses and pictures will be posted on the Medford Civic Club Griswold Challenge event page on December 24 by 10 p.m.
Voting will take place from December 15-24. Winners will be announced on December 25 at 10 a.m. on the event page.
This contest is limited to the Medford School District, however, we will gladly post addresses of displays in surrounding areas for everyone to enjoy.
We encourage everyone to drive by all the displays before voting!