OWATONNA — Kids Korner Educare of Owatonna is offering two $500 scholarships for the upcoming school year of 2020-2021. One scholarship with require the applicant be a resident of Steele Co. and attended Kids Korner as a child. The other scholarship will be given to a graduating High School Senior or a high school graduate planning on attending an accredited post-secondary school in and Education Program and or Early Childhood Program. Dead line is April 1, 2020.
Applications can be found at the high school career center or by contracting Kids Korner Educare Dan or Jen 507-451-0312.