Owatonna Online, the state-approved K-12 online public school recently launched by Owatonna Public Schools, will be hosting virtual information sessions on their website at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 7, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, and at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 13. The sessions are meant to provide an overview and answer attendees’ questions. To register for a webinar, go to www.owatonnaonline.org.
Owatonna Online is open to all Minnesota students free of charge.
Some of the benefits of Owatonna Online:
- A computer/device provided to all students, and internet access for those who need it
- A combination of live and independent learning opportunities
- Online courses that meet all the Minnesota educational and high school graduation requirements
- Support from licensed Owatonna Public Schools staff
- Whole class and small group live sessions
- Playlist of activities to complete independently
- Learning Coach support to ensure success at home
- Regular one-on-one check-ins with the classroom teacher
Many families found success with online learning for their students during the COVID-19 pandemic, when all Minnesota schools were required to offer the option of distance learning for public health reasons. Some families appreciated the flexibility, and others noticed their students were more engaged and did better academically in the online learning environment.
Questions can be directed to Michelle Krell at mkrell@isd761.org or 507-444-8613, or by visiting www.owatonnaonline.org.