CareerForce Veterans Employment Services and the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) are hosting the 14th Annual Veterans Career Fair virtually on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 2-6 p.m.
Employers will have the opportunity to meet with job seekers in individual breakout rooms to conduct short interviews.
Participants must register to attend. The event will be hosted on the CVENT Virtual Attendee Hub and will allow participants to meet with employers privately face to face and to upload their resumes to share directly with them. Over 300 employers are expected to participate.
For questions about the Veterans Virtual Career Fair or accommodations needed to attend this virtual event, please contact Christine Pribbernow by email or by calling or texting 612-499-3588 by Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.