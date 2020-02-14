A bit of meal planning with the grocery store ads can be economical and full of variety with the makings of a full supper. Also, it is an easy method of planning more than one meal. It does include a lot of canned goods, which is a bonus because their “by” date usually allows for a long time in the cupboard.
I made this meal from a multi-page ad. It was enough for three suppers.
Menu
Tossed Salad
Meatball Stew
Crackers
Applesauce and Cookies
Salad
Bag of greens and a bottle of your favorite dressing.
Meatball Stew
1 can (15 ounces) tomatoes, petite cut
5-6 ounces tomato sauce
1 can (15 ounces) whole kernel corn
1 can kidney beans
Frozen package of meatballs, thawed
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat up the oil in a skillet and add the meatballs. Brown the meatballs, tumbling as they cook in the oil. Drain and set aside.
Add the tomatoes, sauce, corn, beans and salt and pepper in a slow cooker. Gently stir in the cooked meatballs.
Cook on low for 5-6 hours, or high for 2-3 hours. Serve with the crackers.
This dish freezes well.
Dessert
Simply serve a cup of prepared applesauce and put out a selection of cookie
It’s just that easy, especially with a slow cooker. The stew works well in a large pot; just stir as it heats up.
For a bold kick, use the chili added tomatoes. And, perhaps, a shot of Sriracha.