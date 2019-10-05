OWATONNA — Jeff and Carrie Knippel will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house hosted by their children on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at their home in Owatonna. No gifts, please.
ANNIVERSARY: Knippel 40th
