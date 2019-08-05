OWATONNA — Owatonna Bridge Marathon winners have been announced:

Ladies Group 1

First Place — Bobbi Northway, Jeanne Uber

Second Place — Fran Kubista, Jan McDonald

Third Place — Betty Randall, Jean Zinter

Ladies Group 2

First Place — Joyce Golberg, Darlene Kraay

Second Place — Mary Erickson, Delores Velzke

Third Place — Pat Willhite, Gerry Hake

Ladies Group 3

First Place — Mary Erickson, Stef Schafer

Second Place — Bobbi Northway, Jeanne Uber

Third Place — Gerry Hake, Ramona Wesely

Ladies Group 4

First Place — Joyce Golberg, Marilyn Nelson

Second Place — Mary Erickson, Bev Fuller

Third Place — Pat Fischer, Darlene Kraay

Couples

First Place — Marilyn Nelson/Otto Nelson

Second Place — Dennis and Deb Thompson

Third Place — Joyce Golberg/Paul Hokanson

Load comments