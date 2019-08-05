OWATONNA — Owatonna Bridge Marathon winners have been announced:
Ladies Group 1
First Place — Bobbi Northway, Jeanne Uber
Second Place — Fran Kubista, Jan McDonald
Third Place — Betty Randall, Jean Zinter
Ladies Group 2
First Place — Joyce Golberg, Darlene Kraay
Second Place — Mary Erickson, Delores Velzke
Third Place — Pat Willhite, Gerry Hake
Ladies Group 3
First Place — Mary Erickson, Stef Schafer
Second Place — Bobbi Northway, Jeanne Uber
Third Place — Gerry Hake, Ramona Wesely
Ladies Group 4
First Place — Joyce Golberg, Marilyn Nelson
Second Place — Mary Erickson, Bev Fuller
Third Place — Pat Fischer, Darlene Kraay
Couples
First Place — Marilyn Nelson/Otto Nelson
Second Place — Dennis and Deb Thompson
Third Place — Joyce Golberg/Paul Hokanson