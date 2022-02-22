Learning what to do when you become eligible for Medicare can seem overwhelming. This class is for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. During the class, you will learn the Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from your benefits and how to research your Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.

Please visit: https://bit.ly/3L9TRNz to sign up for the class, as space is limited.

WHAT: New to Medicare Virtual Class

WHEN: Tuesday, March 8 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Online Virtual Class

The Senior LinkAge Line is a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging. It is the state’s federally designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP). Call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm or visit www.MinnesotaHelp.info® to chat with a specialist during business hours.

