This is just a simple pot-of-beans recipe from Pete's Can Opener Cuisine collection, a keep warm favorite. It keeps, freezes, reheats well. A good addition to top it with a sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese, and maybe served alongside a bit of well-buttered corn bread.

1 can each of red kidney beans and white great northern beans

1 can petite cut tomatoes

1 tablespoon onion flakes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to your taste.

Drain and rinse the beans. Place them in a pot, slow cooker or crock pot with the tomatoes, onion, and oregano. Stir well and add any salt and pepper. Heat slowly for an hour or two depending on the pot. 

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

