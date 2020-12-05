PARK AND REC: Don't stay inside and hibernate this winter

Winter coming doesn’t mean we have to stay inside and hibernate. There are many things we can do in the snow and cold. We have many miles of trail to explore. We clean and sweep the trails, so they are safe to walk on. Bundle up, get out and enjoy our trails. Playgrounds are open as well, so feel free to bring the kids out. When the snow accumulates, our park crew grooms the trails in Kaplan’s Woods for cross country skiing. Another activity to enjoy is sledding down the large hill in the West Hills Complex. Don’t sit inside all winter; get out and enjoy our parks and trails!
New Registration System
We are excited to announce our new registration system, CivicRec, is now available at Owatonna Park and Rec! Our project team has been working for several months on the launch of this new registration system with the goal to better and more efficiently serve our customers.
Creating your new account:
• Visit the Owatonna Park and Rec website: www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation
• Click on the Register Now button
• On a desktop, select Log in/Create Account in the upper left corner, then select Create your OWMMPR Account.
• On a mobile device, select Account in the upper right corner and then select Sign Up.
• Fill in the required information.
• To receive text alerts (i.e. activity cancellations, facility closings), indicate your mobile carrier next to your cell number.
• That’s it! You’re ready to register for our programs.
Add additional members (spouse, children, etc.) at any time in your account settings. Keep your entire household on one account! When you’ve found a program, make sure to select the correct account member before adding it to your cart.
If you register for an account by Dec 11, you will be entered into a drawing for a free soccer ball! Winners of the free soccer balls will be e-mailed with information about the pick up date/time.
Letters to Santa – He’ll Write Back!
Santa is accepting letters Nov. 30 through Dec. 11 and he will write back! His mailbox will be available outside the Park and Rec Office, 540 West Hills Circle, Owatonna, during office hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Simply drop your letter in his mailbox and he’ll write you back. Don’t forget to include your address with your letter!
Elf in the Park
Timmy the elf will be hiding in Owatonna Parks this month. We’ll post a picture of where he was spotted on Facebook. If you find the location and snap a picture of yourself (or kids) at the spot, you will be entered into a drawing for a prize! The more times you find the spot, the better your chance of winning. Submit your photos by commenting a photo on the Facebook post or by emailing your photo to parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us
Candy Cane Hunt
We will be having a Candy Cane hunt December 20, 21, 22, and 23. Watch our Facebook page on each of these four days for a post with a picture of Santa with the candy canes. You will need to figure out which park Santa is at and head out to that location. When you arrive at the location there will be a box filled with candy canes. Each person can take 1 candy cane. If the box is empty when you arrive, try again the next day. Have fun!
Winter Registration
Winter registration is postponed. We will send out another e-mail when we know the registration date for K-2 basketball, session 2 of hockey, and winter swim lessons.
Winter Weekend Out
Mark your calendars. Our annual winter weekend out will take place Jan. 29-31. A full list of activities will be announced soon!
West Hills Social Commons
West Hills Social Commons/Adult Leisure Pursuits will be closed until at least Jan. 3, 2021. We will be offering virtual programming every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday using the Microsoft Teams platform. If you are interested in joining us, please call Dani at 507-774-7110 for more information.
We will begin processing 2021 Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships when our building is able to reopen. Please watch the newsletter for more information.
West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center is closed for all programs and rentals until at least Dec. 21.
Red Cross Lifeguard Training Classes
The purpose of the American Red Cross Lifeguarding course is to provide entry-level lifeguard participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatics emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses until emergency medical services (EMS) personnel take over. This course will begin in a virtual class room setting and then move to the pool when Covid-19 guidelines allow. All participants must have high speed internet and access to a computer or iPad.
• Option 1: Dec. 14 from 3-7 p.m. and Dec. 16 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Option 2: Dec. 28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dec. 29 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Red Cross Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid
The American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED program helps participants recognize and respond appropriately to cardiac, breathing and first aid emergencies. The courses in this program teach the knowledge and skills needed to give immediate care to an injured or ill person and to decide whether advanced medical care is needed. This program offers a choice of first aid, CPR and AED courses to meet the various training needs of a diverse audience and is offered in traditional classroom or blended learning (online learning with instructor-led skill session) formats. All participants must have high speed internet and access to a computer or iPad.
• Option 1: Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-noon.
• Option 2: Dec. 22 from 5-7 p.m.