The costume you see is one that has a tie to Steele County and Owatonna. This costume was worn by Beyonce during her 2007 Experience World Tour. How does this costume relate to Owatonna? It was designed by Beyonce’s mother Ms. Tina Lawson and 1995 OHS grad Scott Nylund and was donated to the Steele County Historical Society by Scott for an art auction in 2008. The purchasers of the costume were Chad and Karen Lange who then donated the costume to the Historical Society. It has been a part of the Historical Society collection ever since. Scott is shown photographed with the famous recording artist and performer along with Scott’s sketches, the tour program, and Beyonce’s autograph.
Harvesting ice at Rice Lake
I want to share with you a portion of a writing by Janet Kubat Willette, a former reporter for the People’s Press. Janet wrote this for the Dodge County Historical Society regarding harvesting ice from Rice Lake.
Harvesting ice in February from Rice Lake was a traditional winter activity. Janet wrote, “My father, Donald Kubat, remembers watching the work from a safe distance. He was a child but was taking everything in. It was in the 40’s and my grandfather, Rudy Kubat, used a square thing with a motor and blade to cut the ice. It was like a sawmill blade, with about a three-foot diameter. The motor sat in a pipe cage.
Ice tongs were used to pull the ice chunks out of the lake. Everything was done by hand. Several young guys from town helped. The ice was stored in a shed on the farm. Dad remembers helping to shovel sawdust on the ice chunks to help keep them cool. He said the size of the ice blocks varied, but he estimates they were 18 inches deep.”
Janet’s story of cutting ice at Rice Lake reminds me of a column I wrote regarding ice harvesting on the Straight River. Julius Stark ran a small company which eventually became Sanitary Ice and provided delivered ice in Owatonna. The ice was cut from the Straight River near the current Chalet and stored in an ice house on shore. Eventually, as the demand increased, the business expanded to Sanitary Ice.
History of Rice Lake
Dodge is one of only a handful of counties in Minnesota that isn’t blessed when it comes to natural lakes. When you google lakes in Dodge County, you find Naylor Pond and an unnamed lake, but no mention of the lake the county shares with Steele County. Rice Lake, and the pioneer village which bears its name, straddles the county line. The Dodge County portion is in the southwest corner of Claremont Township and the Steele County portion is in the southeast corner of Merton Township.
In 1963, the Minnesota Legislature created Rice Lake State Park, spurred in part because Kaplan’s Woods State Park in Owatonna was being cut up by construction of I-35 and Highway 14. It was eventually turned over to the city of Owatonna.
Addie Hinckley of Claremont is credited with starting the movement to preserve Rice Lake as a state park. She wrote a letter to state officials in May, 1961, and received the backing of Gov. Elmer Anderson and State Senator P.J. Holland, who represented the Dodge-Mower legislative district at the time. Holland took an active role in guiding the project. Petitions in support of the project were circulated by Ira Cain of the Rice Lake Store, Walt Splittstoesser, Dana Hinckley and Walter Napp of Claremont, and Nester Leqve of Kasson.
In 1916, there was talk of developing Rice Lake into a summer resort. In 1917 R.H. Bach stocked the lake with bass and crappie fingerlings and in 1918, the Rice Lake Country Club was incorporated to develop a 10-acre tract on the north shore of the lake. In 1924, Mr. Jamison and Mr. Kidder opened a dance pavilion at the lake. It covered 3,200 square feet, according to an article in the Owatonna People’s Press. In 1947, the Owatonna chapter of the Izaak Walton League purchased 60 acres of land adjoining the lake and turned it into a picnic site. They later sold the property to the state for the state park.
Studies of two railroad underpasses
The recent striking of the railroad bridge underpass near the intersection of Fremont and Grove by a box truck has prompted an engineering study of the railroad underpass and the underpass on East School Street. Both locations have challenging engineering situations and funding requirements. The study will explore and compare possible solutions and identify potential funding sources to get the two roadways over, under or around the existing low clearance underpasses within current clearance standards.
Since I came to Owatonna, I have seen several trucks that struck the bridge at Fremont and Grove. Air had to be let out of the tires to lower the vehicle enough to allow it to pass under the bridge.
I personally experienced a close call at this bridge when I was driving the coach bus with the Owatonna baseball team aboard. I was returning the team to Dartt’s Park when I forgot about the low clearance. I heard the bus just brush the bridge with the air conditioning units on top, however I slipped under the bridge with just a hair’s clearance! In a press release from the Steele County Highway Department, officials said that the bridge was inspected after the recent incident with no damage to the structure.
Downtown Thursdays back
Downtown Thursdays, a monthly summer evening of fun, friends, music and shopping in downtown Owatonna is back for 2021. Dates are June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5. Contact Shirley Schultz, Mainstreet Director for more information at sschultz@owatonna.org.
Scholarship deadlines
The deadline to apply for the Ted G. Ringhofer Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and TPS Insurance, is April 3. Contact the Chamber for applications. Deadline date to apply for the Little Theatre Veta Alexander Scholarship is Friday, April 9. Graduates from Steele County high schools who have been accepted at an accredited two or four-year college for a full-time course of study in the performing arts are eligible. Details and forms can be found on the LTO of Owatonna website, http://littletheatreofowatonna.org
Parade fans have hope
Two area parades were canceled last year due to COVID … the Memorial Day parade in Owatonna and the July 4 parade in Blooming Prairie. Haven’t heard anything yet from Bob Rezac regarding plans for Memorial Day. The Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce is seeking someone to assume the chairmanship of the July 4 parade.
Joke of the week
When love fades: Last night I was sitting on the sofa watching TV when I heard my wife’s voice from the kitchen. “What would you like for dinner, my love, Chicken, beef or lamb?” I said, “Thank you dear, I think I’ll have chicken.” She replied, “You’re having soup…I was talking to the cat!”