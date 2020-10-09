SEMMCHRA still has funding available for renters and homeowners that are residents of Winona, Dodge, Goodhue and Wabasha counties. They can provide residents with emergency assistance grants of up to $5,000 for those impacted by COVID-19.
SEMMCHRA is currently accepting applications for emergency assistance for individuals who need help with expenses such as rent, mortgage payments, contract for deed payments, HOA Dues and utilities. Only applicants who have experienced an economic hardship due to COVID-19 will be eligible and only expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 15, 2020 will be eligible for payment. SEMMCHRA's ability to provide financial assistance is based on eligibility guidelines and funding availability. Applications are being accepted through Oct. 18.
See semmchra.org/covid-19 or call Amy Gusa at 651-565-2638 ext. 222 or email agusa@semmchra.org for a full list of program guidelines.