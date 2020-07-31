Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota would like to announce Lori Lonergan Brennen as the new Development Director. Lori was a Principal Gift Officer at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Over the past six years in that role, Lori proudly shares her success at personally raising gifts totaling over $70 million dollars.
Lori is a native of Southeastern Minnesota and graduated from Southland High School in Adams before obtaining her MBA from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. She is currently enrolled as a fellow in Saint Mary’s Education and Leadership Doctoral Program. Lori loves fundraising because of all the good that is achieved by the dollars raised and looks forward to embarking in this newest chapter in her life.
Catholic Charities serves the twenty southernmost counties of Minnesota spanning the territory from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border. With a mission to serve the poor and vulnerable, the marginalized, the alienated, and the stranger, Catholic Charities’ staff and volunteers serve people without regard to religion, race, gender, or ability to pay. Offices are located in Winona, Rochester, Mankato, Worthington, Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna. For more information, please visit its website - www.ccsomnorg.