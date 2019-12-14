Cast announced for LTO’s production of ‘The Odd Couple’ by Neil Simon

OWATONNA – Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the cast for its winter production of “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon.
This classic comedy centers around uptight, neat Felix Unger and easygoing, disheveled Oscar Madison as new roommates. Set in an apartment on Riverside Drive in New York, it opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar. And if the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and all too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.
The Odd Couple was first presented on Broadway by Saint Subber at the Plymouth Theatre in New York City on March 10, 1965. It was directed by Mike Nichols.
Jeffrey Jackson is the director and Kathy Purdie the technical director.
The cast includes Patrick McColley as Felix Unger, Ron Hager as Oscar Madison, Mark Place as Murray, Bill Wood as Speed, Jerry Ganfield as Vinnie, Tom Wiersma as Roy, Heather Burke as Gwendolyn Pigeon, and Theresa Scheidt as Cicely Pigeon.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 14, 15, 21, and 22, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23. Online tickets will be available at www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org for the public on Feb. 1. The LTO Box Office opens February 10. Adult ticket price is $17; student ticket price is $14.
“The Odd Couple” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company and is sponsored by Old Town Bagels.