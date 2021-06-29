U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn announced that his office will be participating in the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for high school and middle school students. Each year, U.S. House members encourage students in their districts to create their own unique apps for a chance to win the Congressional App Challenge and inspire them to pursue careers in computer science.
"This competition is an excellent opportunity for young Americans to develop their skills in the STEM fields that are critical to our nation’s future job growth, economic expansion, and innovation. I encourage all interested middle school and high school students to participate,” Hagedorn said in a statement.
Additional information can be found at congressionalappchallenge.us/students/student-registration.