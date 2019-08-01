OWATONNA — The two large gas planets Jupiter and Saturn are visible most of the night in August and the small planet Mercury can be seen in the morning for part of the month. In addition, August features the Perseid Meteor Shower.
Bright yellowish Jupiter can be seen in the south as soon as the sky darkens. It will be above the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion and above and to the left of the reddish star Antares, which represents the heart of the scorpion, for most of the month. The Moon is also in that area Aug. 8-10. Jupiter is nearly one-third of the way up in the south sky at dusk and then slowly descends until it sets in the west at 2 a.m. in early August and about midnight at the end of August.
Yellowish Saturn is also visible in the south once the sky darkens. It is to the far left of Jupiter and to the left of the constellation Sagittarius and sets well after midnight during August.
Orange-yellow Mercury can be seen near the horizon in the east-northeastern morning sky but is best seen during the second week of August. Look for Mercury 30 minutes before sunrise from a location where the horizon is clearly visible. Mercury will reach its highest point on Aug. 9 and is best seen through binoculars.
The Perseid Meteor Shower reaches its peak on the evening of Aug. 12 and the morning of Aug. 13. It is a result of debris from Comet Swift/Tuttle. Look for meteors anytime from 11 p.m. until dawn. Due to the nearly full Moon, only brighter meteors can be seen on the peak night. A few Perseid Meteors can be seen in the two weeks before the peak night and for several days afterward. To determine if a meteor is a Perseid, trace its path backwards. If it comes from the the constellations Perseus or Cassiopeia, it is likely a Perseid Meteor.
August Sky Events:
• Aug. 8-10: The Moon is to the far right of Jupiter on the 8th, very close to Jupiter on the 9th with the reddish star Antares below Jupiter and is to the far left of Jupiter on the 10th.
• Aug. 9: In the morning sky, Mercury reaches its highest point in the east-northeastern sky for August about a half-hour before sunrise.
• Aug. 11: In the evening sky, the Moon is to the right of Saturn, but they are close together. Jupiter is to the far right of the Moon.
• Aug. 12: The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks starting at 11 p.m. and continues until dawn on the 13th.
• Aug. 24th: In the morning sky about an hour before sunrise, the Moon is to the left of the orange star Aldebaran.
To learn more, come to the monthly club meeting of the Steele County Astronomical Society. Club meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Gainey Room of the Public Library. Free star charts will be provided.