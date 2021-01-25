West Bank donates to Owatonna Foundation

The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to announce that a $1,000 donation has been made to the Foundation by West Bank located at 345 Florence Ave Suite 101, Owatonna.
“We are thrilled to make this donation to the Owatonna Foundation in support of their many community projects. The amenities provided by the Foundation have made Owatonna a wonderful place to live for our customers and staff. Their mission very much matches our commitment to community involvement.” said Market President Jason Eyberg.
Foundation Executive Director, Laura Resler said that they appreciate the gift from West Bank.
“Their support of the Foundation’s mission of improving the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation and education is what continues to make the Foundation so successful. It is this local support from many business and individuals that enables us to continue to fund important projects in Owatonna.”