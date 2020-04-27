Limited funds from Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) are now available to help Minnesota pork producers with Emergency Animal Mortality. Pork producers can apply for assistance from the USDA’s NRCS Emergency Animal Mortality Program from now through April.
MN NRCS has assistance available to help farmers with proper handling of animal mortalities. Through NRCS' Environmental Quality Incentives Program, commonly referred to as EQIP, producers can apply for assistance to properly render livestock that can't be processed. Applications are being accepted for this initial period through Friday, May 1.
NRCS conservationists are available to provide technical and financial assistance to help producers handle livestock carcasses in a safe manner.
Producers can apply for EQIP now and are also afforded the option of a waiver allowing them to begin disposal of deceased livestock before having an approved EQIP contract.
Producers can contact their local USDA Service Center or www.mn.nrcs.usda.gov or at www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/mn/contact/local/