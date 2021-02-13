Parmesan cheese is a multipurpose flavor highlighter that is good on about any dish and even some desserts. There is the question of prepared grated and boxed Parmesan vs fresh grated Parmesan, however. The boxed is dry and very convenient, but there is a slight loss of flavor compared to the fresh.
But any way you trim it, Parmesan will offer an enhancement to just about any dish. Go for a sprinkle with any tomato based sauce or an herby white sauce or beef (chicken or pork) gravy. A salad is always enhanced with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese. Many desserts also welcome the addition, especially any made with apples or pears.
You can also try some Parmesan cheese for breakfast on your dry or cooked cereal, or to add some flavor and saltiness to fried or scrambled eggs.
Parmesan cheese is a great companion to many dishes. Use just enough to bring out the main ingredient’s flavor, but remember that Parmesan tends to be a salty addition, so go easy.