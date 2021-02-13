Parmesan cheese is a multipurpose flavor highlighter that is good on about any dish and even some desserts. There is the question of prepared grated and boxed Parmesan vs fresh grated Parmesan, however. The boxed is dry and very convenient, but there is a slight loss of flavor compared to the fresh.

But any way you trim it, Parmesan will offer an enhancement to just about any dish. Go for a sprinkle with any tomato based sauce or an herby white sauce or beef (chicken or pork) gravy. A salad is always enhanced with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese. Many desserts also welcome the addition, especially any made with apples or pears.

You can also try some Parmesan cheese for breakfast on your dry or cooked cereal, or to add some flavor and saltiness to fried or scrambled eggs.

Parmesan cheese is a great companion to many dishes. Use just enough to bring out the main ingredient’s flavor, but remember that Parmesan tends to be a salty addition, so go easy.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

