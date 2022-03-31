Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Apr 02
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Ducks Unlimited Bingo • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Doors open at 11 a.m.; BINGO starts at noon. Bingo packets $50 for 10 games. Win guns and Yeti Coolers. First come first served event, don't miss out! Contact Bob Hoen at 507-456-5046
Steele County Humane Society Capital Campaign kick off • 12-3 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Stop by to see the blueprints of the shelter, bid on silent auction items, eat some food, and chat with board members. Bring any ideas or questions you may have. $1 of every burger basket sold will be donated toward the shelter. Call the SCHS office for more details or if you would like to donate an item for the silent auction: 507-451-4512.
Branded live • 8:45 p.m., Reggie's Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna.
Sunday, Apr 03
Sudanese mission presentation • 10-11 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1054 Truman Ave., Owatonna. Rev. Gatluk Reat, a Sudanese pastor who live in Faribault, will give a presentation about the mission opportunities in the South Sudan/western Ethiopia region of Africa.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, Apr 04
Owatonna Public Library and Steele County Master Gardeners present: Garden Talk • 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Looking for new ideas for your garden this year? Interested in beekeeping? Need to prune trees and shrubs before spring buds? The Steele County Master Gardeners can help! Please join us for a spring information session in the 2nd floor Reading Room.
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Apr 05
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Wednesday, Apr 06
Coffee Club • 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Friday, Apr 08
Ellendale Fire Department fish fry fundraiser • 5 p.m., Ellendale Community Center, 507 2nd Ave., Ellendale. Meal is served from 5 p.m. until it is gone. Supper includes: fried battered cod, firehouse beans, coleslaw and refreshments. We will also have a small amount of chicken strips for those who don't prefer fish. The fish is all you care to eat! This is a free will donation event. The proceeds from this event go to the Ellendale Fire relief association.
Saturday, Apr 09
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Artist's reception • 1-4 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. The Owatonna Arts Center will feature two artists in the gallery Lorraine-Ortner Blake and Roberta Condon. The exhibition is about small farms in the Midwest that are in a period of crisis and may soon become a feature of the landscape and culture lost to us. The public is invited to meet the artists for a gallery talk, a book signing by artists and reception. The exhibition opens on Sunday April 3 and runs through April 24.
Music Boosters 11th annual benefit concert, silent auction • 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. The silent auction starts at 6 p.m.; concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Proceeds from the concert allow MBO to support music education, providing funds for scholarships and clinicians and purchasing instruments and equipment.
Sunday, Apr 10
Let's Get Creative! Sign making • 2-5 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Come and make a sign from The Signery! Many styles and messages to choose from. Cost depends on what type and size of wooden sign. Proceeds benefit the Moonlighters Veterans Memorial fundraising efforts.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, Apr 11
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Apr 12
History Partners Memory Café • This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Wednesday, Apr 13
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962