Have you ever felt hungry within an hour of eating breakfast? We’ve all been there, glancing at the watch only to find out you still have 2 hours until lunch. While there’s nothing wrong with a mid-morning snack, you might be able to prevent this hunger with the right combination of nutrients for breakfast. Just remember this formula: Protein + complex carbs + fiber + fat.
Protein
Protein plays a big role in satiety, but how much protein do you need? A dietitian can help you determine what’s right for you, but if you’re not sure, aim for a breakfast with about 10 to 15 grams of protein. Foods that are high in protein include eggs, Greek yogurt, oats and certain cereals such as Kashi GO.
Fiber
Fiber is the nutrient most Americans don’t get enough of. The Institute of Medicine suggests a total dietary fiber intake of 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men a day from food; however, Americans are currently getting about 15 grams a day. To help you get the recommended amount, and help you stay full for longer, start with a breakfast that contains 7 grams of fiber or more. Some foods high in fiber include oats, berries, ground flaxseed and certain cereals. Kashi Autumn Wheat cereal, for example, provides 25 percent of your daily fiber and a day’s worth of whole grains.
Fat
According to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, health experts recommend that 20 to 35 percent of your total calories for the day come from fat, with less than 10 percent coming from saturated fat. Including small amounts of healthy fat with each meal helps you feel full and helps your body absorb more nutrients from food. Examples of healthy fat include avocado, peanut butter, olives, ground flaxseed, chia seed and walnuts.
Complex Carbs
Complex carbs break down more slowly and provide energy to your body more steadily than simple carbs, which can cause your blood sugar to spike. Examples of foods with complex carbs include whole-grain cereals and fiber-rich fruits, such as apples (with skin), berries and bananas.
Combining these four nutrients every morning can help you worry less about a growling tummy during a meeting, and focus more on being awesome.