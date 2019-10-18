OWATONNA — Ten years ago, on Oct. 16, 2009, the new Owatonna Hospital officially opened its doors to patients. It replaced the original Owatonna Hospital which dated back to 1901 when a two story brick house opened its doors to patients. Today, the new Owatonna Hospital is a major hub of the health campus on the western edge of the city.
“It’s hard to believe that ten years has gone by so quickly,” said Owatonna Hospital president David Albrecht. “Over the ten years, the hospital has cared for an amazing number of patients with a vast array of services.”
Since the new Owatonna Hospital opened its doors, more than 5,000 babies have taken their first breaths in the hospital’s birth center. More than 30,400 surgeries have been completed. The emergency department has seen more than 150,000 patients and it has been designated as a Level IV trauma center. It has also been certified as a stroke ready hospital.
In the past ten years specialized services from the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute and the Penny George Institute for Health and Healing have come to the Owatonna Hospital.
Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute provides rehabilitation for short-term injuries or long-term conditions, treating sports injuries, joint problems, cancer treatment side effects, pelvic pain and incontinence, stroke and problems affecting children. It even has specialized rehabilitation services for kids available from Courage Kenny Kids therapists.
The Penny George Institute for Health and Healing offers integrative health services, sometimes called alternative medicine or holistic health services. Whether inpatient or outpatient, visitors have access to services such as healing touch, massage, aromatherapy, guided imagery, music therapy and relaxation techniques. For inpatients, these bedside services can help with pain relief, anxiety reduction and more. And they are offered at no charge, supported in part through charitable gifts from the community.
For service not available locally, Owatonna Hospital can call on the resources of outside experts via telehealth bringing their expertise bedside whenever needed. Electronic Intensive Care Unit (eICU), tele-neonatology, tele-stroke and tele-psychiatry are all available at Owatonna Hospital.
“I am grateful and humbled by the support of our communities contributing to our growth, success and stability over the years,” said Albrecht. “The initial $3 million capital campaign that funded many of the added amenities to our Hospital continues to have a major impact of creating a healing environment allowing us to provide Whole Person Care to all who come to us for their healthcare needs.
“Owatonna Hospital has grown to add important services to serve our growing community,” said Albrecht. “Our new hospital has woven itself into the fabric of the Owatonna community and we look forward to the next ten years and beyond here.”