The Steele County Historical Society announces a parochial school roundtable discussion from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna.
Past parochial school students and administrative staff will tell stories while presenting insight to the difference between public and parochial school education. The panelist will be asked questions by the moderator and program guests will have the opportunity to ask questions. This program is in conjunction with the parochial school exhibit featured in the Steele County History Center at this time. The exhibit hall is open before or after the program for anyone to tour.
The cost of this event is free to members, $5 for non-members. SCHS memberships will be available to purchase when entering the History Center. Face coverings and social distancing required.
Call for 507-451-1420 with questions about this community event.