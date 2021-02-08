McCarthy Plumbing and Heating is now a Davis Mechanical company owned by Jake Helgeson and Phil Gray who both grew up in the area. McCarthy Plumbing and Heating has been serving the area since 1947 and wanted to keep the business local and provide the same service and expertise when they sold. The location in the 300 block of North Cedar remains the same under the leadership of local resident, Craig Helgeson. The new McCarthy team will bring a lot of experience, added services and new jobs to the market.
Davis Mechanical has been in business since 1995 and has over 50 employees serving customers of all sizes. As the local leader of McCarthy, Craig brings over 15 years of experience in the HVAC industry in all aspects of installation, service, and refrigeration. Craig and his team strive to make McCarthy the premier plumbing, piping, and HVAC company in southern Minnesota.
“We will continue to provide plumbing and heating services for residents and businesses,” said Helgeson, “and by combining McCarthy with Davis Mechanical, we will bring a full range of plumbing, HVAC, planned and emergency service, preventative maintenance services and much more. We’re keeping the McCarthy name because we know it represents history and optimal customer service, which is something we pride ourselves on.”