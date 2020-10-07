The Steele County Historical Society will host a Victorian Tea on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Dunnell House in the Village of Yesteryear. Guests may sit in the cozily distanced tables for the morning or afternoon tea after listening to holiday music and the re-telling of the A Visit with St. Nicholas. There will be party favors, dainty sandwiches, desserts, tea, or hot cocoa with a take-home holiday craft.
Tea times will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon and 2-3:30 p.m. Call 451-1420 to register. Space is limited so please register early! Each sitting will have a maximum of 20 guests per session to maintain guidelines according to the CDC. Guests will be required to wear masks; hand sanitizer will be available at entrance. Deadline for this non-refundable reservation is Nov. 13. The cost is $20 per adult and child and $10 for additional family members.