Owatonna Parks and Rec offers classes at West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center that are designed for an aerobic workout that stresses movement of the joints, muscles, and heart.
This great small pool environment has a water temperature of approximately 90 degrees, which is great for rehabilitation and arthritis. Yes, you read that correctly, 90 degree pool water. That is just one benefit that our program has but there are many benefits to using water aerobics as one of your forms of exercise including:
• Increased flexibility
• Social activity
• Builds muscle strength
• Reduces anxiety and stress
• Builds endurance
• Low impact
West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center has numerous classes offered, but class sizes are limited. Registration opened for our November classes on October 20th but we still have many openings. Classes are offered on a week by week basis, but you can register for up to 4 weeks at a time which allows you to modify your class time each week to fit your schedule. Register on our Parks and Recreation website or call the Owatonna Parks and Rec Office (507-444-4321).
Cost: 3 classes per week $15, 2 classes per week $10 or 1 class per week $5.
M/W 8:30-9:25 a.m.
M/W 9:45-10:40 a.m.
T/Th 6:00-6:55 a.m.
T/Th 7:15-8:10 a.m.
T/Th 8:30-9:25 a.m.
T/Th 9:45-10:40 a.m.
T/TH 11:00-11:55 a.m.
T/TH 4:00-4:55 p.m.
T/W/Th 5:15-6:10 p.m.
Sat 8-8:55 a.m.
Junior High pool - early morning lap swim
Cost: $4 per person per session or 20 punch pass available for purchase at the Parks and Rec Office.
Dates: September 8, 2021 – May 27, 2022
Dates: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 6-7:15 a.m.
Not available: October 22, November 26; December 24, 27, 29, 31. (2022 unavailable dates will be announced at a later date.)There will be no morning lap swim if inclement weather causes Owatonna schools to have a 2-hour late start or close.
Middle School pool– family open swim
Cost: $4 per person
Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Dates: 10/29, 11/19, 12/17
Middle School open swim is an opportunity for families to come and enjoy swim time together. During this time there will be 2 lifeguards on duty and the diving boards will be open. All children must be accompanied by a parent. Children with lifejackets must be within arm’s reach of a parent at all times.
Swimming lessons
November/December Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5/6 still have openings available. Winter swimming lessons registration begins December 16 at 7 a.m. with classes viewable online beginning November 1. Classes can be registered for online or over the phone by calling the Parks and Recreation office.
Noon basketball at West Hills
Noon Basketball is an 18+ program for adults to play drop-in basketball. Attendance each day is not required, but registration is required. October 4-December 17 (M/W/F) 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.