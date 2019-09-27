MEDFORD — Karl’s TV & Appliance of Medford will be moving to a new store location in Owatonna, store officials have announced.
The store, which is currently located at 6400 W. Frontage Road in Medford, will be relocating to a new storefront at 1287 21st Ave. NW in Owatonna in the commercial area in the northwest quadrant of town in the building that formerly housed MGM Liquor.
The store, whose motto is “Your servicing dealer since 1956,” will employ 6 to 8 associates who are relocating from the current location.
Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The store will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony with food and refreshments at 11 a.m. Oct. 30. There will also be drawings for prizes and exclusive in-store specials running throughout November.
For more information, call 507-444-9255 or visit www.karlsonline.com.