Got a minute? Get a massage – a self-massage, that is. The following moves will relieve tension around your head, neck, shoulders and hands.
The Scalp Soother. Place thumbs behind your ears and spread fingers on top of your head. Move your scalp back and forth slightly by making circles with your fingertips for 15–20 seconds.
The Eye Easer. Close your eyes and place your ring fingers directly under your eyebrows, near the bridge of your nose. Slowly increase pressure for five seconds, then gently release. Repeat 2-3 times.
The Shoulder Saver. Place your left hand on the right side of your neck by your shoulder. Press fingers firmly into the muscle while tucking your chin in toward your chest. Exhale and hold for 10 seconds, release. Then repeat on the left side.
The Palm Pleaser. Lace your fingers together, leaving thumbs free. Slowly knead your left thumb into the palm of your right hand for 20–30 seconds. Then repeat on your left hand.