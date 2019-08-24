This is a simple variation of the Waldorf Salad, and though it is a bit more work, the result is certainly going to please most gourmands. The grapes are coming i nfrom the southern lands and are fresh and sweet; Minnesota’s own Braeburn apple is perfect.
This recipe should serve at least four.
Somethin’ Different Salad
1/2 cup seedless grapes, cut in half
1/2 cup apple, peeled, cored and chopped
3/4 cup celery, chopped
1-2 tablespoons red onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup walnut pieces
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Mayonnaise to dampen to your liking
Any sweet grape will work, and cutting in half will release a bit of juice and give a lot more flavor. Toss the apple pieces with the lemon juice. Add the onion and nuts just before dressing and serving.
The salad may be made up well ahead and refrigerated. Again, add the onion and nuts just before dressing and serving.
For added sweetness, use a Vadalia Onion. Red grapes add eye appeal. Just about any apple will work, even a Granny Smith. The tender heart of the celery is best, and try some of the young leaves.
This is a salad that seeks variations. Try it!