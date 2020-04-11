Let me start this column with a listing of cancellions and re-scheduling of events changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Memorial Day Parade and Exercises at the Four Seasons have been cancelled for this year. Hopefully some on-line tributes to Veterans and ones we lost this past year will take place. Smokin’ in Steele Event, scheduled for the last weekend in May is cancelled. The Veteran’s Open Roundtable for April has been cancelled. The Steele County ADA dairy banquet has been cancelled. The Public Library is closed until May 1. The Book of Golden Deeds banquet has been postponed until fall. The Young Life Cake Auction will take place entirely on-line next Saturday. Visit Owatonna.younglife.org for a link to the Cake Auction website. Bidding will take place on-line starting this Friday, April 17 and bidding will close on Saturday, April 18. On Saturday, tune in live from 9 am-3 p.m. to see the items on your computer, phone or television, using the link posted on the website.
The St. Mary’s Night of Knights auction will take place on-line next Saturday, April 18. Bidding site is https://one.bidpal.net.smsnok. Packages and baskets will be able to be viewed and previewed leading up to the auction. Bidders need to register with a credit card in order to bid on Saturday. All packages and baskets are uploaded for preview. For questions, call Jeff Hall at 507-213-4619 or 507-446-0150.
The Bowl for Kid’s Sake sponsored by Big Brothers/Big Sisters has been postponed until fall.
The Trinity Lutheran Church Easter Service will be carried live at 9:30 a.m. on KOWZ Radio, 100.9 FM.
Tribute to Duds
It was three years ago tomorrow that Mary and I received a call from David Otto informing us that his father and the father of Owatonna High School hockey passed away in his sleep. We were devastated! Dudley was one of my closest friends. I, and our radio station, worked with him from the beginning of OHS hockey. He started it all in 1968-’69 after Ken Wilcox and Ken Austin convinced him to move to Owatonna from up north to be our new high school hockey coach. Duds recruited his friend, Bill Ryden to apply for a teaching job in Owatonna and to be his assistant coach.
This was the beginning of the high school hockey program in Owatonna. We had no indoor ice in town, so Shattuck Arena in Faribault became the “home ice” for the Indians. Dudley’s nearly 20 years of coaching hockey at Owatonna High School resulted in the Owatonna program being noticed all around the state.
Dudley’s enthusiasm for southern Minnesota hockey was recognized by coaches all around the state. He originated the Owatonna Holiday Classic, insisting that some of the best hockey teams from around the state be invited to play in it. This included teams from as far north as Roseau and many top Twin City teams. His insistence that everything be run first class including providing meals for visiting teams made our holiday tournament one that every school wanted to attend. He was known for his expertise and advice in the realm of high school hockey. His phones, both at school and at home, were busy with calls from hockey people from all over the state. During his two-year tenure as president of the High School Coaches Association and his eight-year stint as executive secretary of that group, he campaigned for realignment of the state sections. Duds maintained that southern Minnesota hockey needed its own section, apart from the tough Twin City programs. He was never in favor of the two-tier state hockey tournament.
A cheerleader
in his own right
Duds was always a cheerleader for high school hockey. He spent his own high school years guarding the net for South St. Paul. Although we came close, Duds never took a high school team to the state tournament which was always his dream. He coached some of the finest hockey players in the state and certainly in Owatonna. Names like the McEnaneys, deWerds, Dan Boeke, Mark Kristo, Dan Horecka, and Brad Austin…the list goes on and on.
Duds was “Mr. Positive”. He would speak at a Blue Line Club breakfast convincing us that we could accomplish what would be considered insurmountable goals. Duds was inducted into the Minnesota High School Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame in March of 1993. In 1997 when he announced that he was leaving coaching and teaching for a position with Viracon there were those of us whose hockey world collapsed. It would never be the same again.
The Otto era of hockey in Owatonna will always be one for the record books. I still miss him dearly and think about him every day. My daily conversations and visits with him, even after his coaching career, were a valued part of my life. He was my hero, as he was with so many others. I’ll never forget him!
More news of coaches
I visited with former OHS wrestling coach Scot Davis, who spent this past wrestling season coaching high school wrestling at Sugar Salem High School in Sugar City, Idaho. I asked both Scot and his assistant Larry Hovland how things went during this past season. Here are some of their comments:
Scot Davis: “I would say that everything went very well. We were having a great season, finishing 47-6 in dual meets. Unfortunately, four key wrestlers got hurt along the way. In dual meets you can sometimes cover for those holes, but in Idaho the post-season tournaments are individual with team points. Losing quality wrestlers really hurts in scoring the necessary team points you need. With this said, we did not finish as well as we had hoped, however we did have three state finalists, one of those an undefeated state champion with 67-0 record. We had six state place winners overall with one champion, two runners-up, one third and two fifths.
The wrestlers were well-behaved and great to work with. They had good work ethic, and demonstrated strong respect for coaches and teachers. I also found my assistant coaches willing to help in any way they could.
Unfortunately for me, they seemed shy in showing moves, so I had to do it all in demonstrating techniques. At my age (soon to turn 69), that can be like a workout in itself. I am hoping I can influence a couple of coaches to share in doing that for the future. At Owatonna I was blessed to have some talented coaches/wrestlers that could share in demonstrating moves. I was also proud that our team was named Academic State Champions with a GPA of 3.43.”
Larry Hovden: “Everything went very well and we both will return next season. One of the things on my bucket list was to coach high school wrestling. Scot and I worked well together. I know the wrestling parents were happy with the season. I say this about coaching, whether it be elementary, junior high or high school. Kids perform with the same intensity no matter what their age. That’s what makes coaching so enjoyable. It’s a grand experience.”
Both Scot and Larry are grateful to the Owatonna folks who have approached them about their experience in Idaho. They represented Owatonna well!
In another coaching note, Blooming Prairie head football coach Chad Gimbal has been chosen by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association as Minnesota’s Football Coach of the Year. Gimbel is in his 23rd year of coaching football in Blooming Prairie and this year led his team to an undefeated 13-0 record.
Lorraine Bakko
celebrates her 100th
Lorraine Bakko of Owatonna will celebrate her 100th birthday this Thursday, April 16. Her mailing address for cards is 105 Nature Valley Place in Owatonna.
2020 Preservation Award
nominations sought
The Steele County Historical Society is seeking nominations for its 2020 Preservation Awards. Each year, Steele County buildings or properties may be recognized for their outstanding preservation and/or restoration efforts. Honorees in the past have included Tory’s Restaurant, Jefts Hall at Pillsbury, Kottke Jewelers, KIK Graphics, Lerberg’s in Ellendale, Owatonna Public Utilities, the First Baptist Church, the Zamboni Building, the Alexander home and many others.
For a property to be considered, it should accurately reflect the architecture of the time it was built, be as close in its original detail as possible, and be in above average condition. Historical significance of the property and provenance are also desirable when choosing a nominee. Nominations may include homes, businesses, farmsteads or other rural properties.
All nominations must be received at the SCHS office by May 1st. Awards will be announced in May during National Preservation Month. To nominate a property, please submit a letter explaining why you have chosen the property, some background information, historic significance, a photo and a contact to call. A selection committee will visit nominated properties. To submit a nomination, e-mail a message or mail a suggestion to SCHS, 1700 Austin Road in Owatonna.
Bill Conway
fighting liver cancer
I have learned that former OHS grad and great hockey player and musician Bill Conway is fighting stage IV liver cancer. To raise funds to pay for treatment, Bill and wife Laurie are releasing several albums he has produced. including “Smiley Face”, “Outside, Inside” (his first solo album). He was a co-writer with his close friend Jeffrey Foucault. His most famous band was “Morphine” which he brought to Owatonna a few summers ago for a Central Park concert. If you wish to send him a contribution or even just communicate with him, his address is 89 Horse Creek Road So., Wilsall, Montana 59806. His e-mail is elmerslid14@gmail.com.
Chicken coming to
south Kwik Trip
Soon you will be able to pick up fried chicken at the Kwik Trip located on south Oak in Owatonna. Remodeling is being done to the kitchen to accommodate the preparation area
One more year for real ID
The Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for Real ID by 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, postponing an already-delayed government requirement for enhanced ID to board domestic flights. The new deadline is October 1, 2021.
Remember?
The year was 1967 when former Owatonnan Beaner Mathews came back to Owatonna from Florida to run a furniture store on the Collins property, just south of the Medford Outlet. Beaner was not a stranger to the furniture business. He was the owner of the “Furniture Farm” located north of town on I-35 until it burned in 1986.
Joke of the week
These have been depressing times so you deserve some additional humor. So, for this week I included two funnies I hope you enjoy.
Barb was lying in bed one night. Larry was falling asleep but Barb was in a romantic mood and wanted to talk. She said, “You used to hold my hand when we were courting.” Wearily, he reached across, held her hand for a second and tried to get back to sleep. A few moments later she said, “Then you used to kiss me…..” Mildly irritated, Larry reached across, gave her a peck on the cheek and settled down to sleep. Thirty seconds later she said, “Then you used to bite my neck…..” Angrily, Larry threw back the bed clothes and got out of bed. “Where are you going?” Barb asked. “To get my teeth!”
A classic Easter story!
With Easter Sunday tomorrow, I have to repeat this story that I’ve used before. A man is driving along a highway and sees a rabbit jump out across the middle of the road. He swerves to avoid hitting it, but unfortunately the rabbit jumps right in front of the car. The driver, a sensitive man as well as an animal lover, pulls over and gets out to see what has become of the rabbit. Much to his dismay, the rabbit is the Easter Bunny and he is DEAD! The driver feels so awful that he begins to cry. A beautiful blonde woman driving down the highway, sees a man crying on the side of the road and pulls over. She steps out of the car and asks the man what’s wrong. “I feel terrible,” he explains. “I accidentally hit the Easter Bunny with my car and KILLED HIM” The blonde says, “Don’t worry,”. She runs to her car and pulls out a spray can. She walks over to the limp, dead Easter Bunny, bends down and sprays the contents on him. The Easter Bunny jumps up, waves its paw at the two of them and hops off down the road. Ten feet away, he stops, turns around and
waves again; he hops down the road another ten feet, turns and waves, hops another ten feet, turns and waves, and repeats this again and again and again and again until he hops out of sight.
The man is astonished. He runs over to the woman and demands, “What is in that can? What did you spray on the Easter Bunny?” The woman turns the can around so that the man can read the label. It says, (Are you ready for this?) (Are you sure?) (You know you’re gonna be sorry), (Last chance) (ok, here it is) It says, “Hair spray restores life to dead hair, and adds permanent wave.”
Happy Easter to you all!