The Owatonna Public School District announced that the ISD 761 Foundation and Owatonna Foundation have each donated $250,000 to the Owatonna Public Schools to construct a large community room within the new high school.
The community room will offer a 2,400 square foot meeting space that will be conveniently located near the activities entrance of the new high school with additional access to the outdoor courtyard adjacent to the stadium. The space is intended to be used for community gatherings, parent night celebrations, award ceremonies, and many other possibilities. During the school day, the space will be set for multiple-class presentations and other academic activities.
“The Owatonna Foundation is proud to be sponsoring a part of the new High School community room. Our four areas of focus for awarding grants are community, arts, education, and recreation. This addition to the school will be a tremendous asset for everyone that lives in Owatonna and the new school will have a positive, lasting impact on our children’s future and the future of our community. We are excited to see construction begin and wish the District well as they go through the building process.” said Denny Meillier, president of the Owatonna Foundation
“The 761 Foundation is happy to be part of the excitement and improved learning experience that the new high school will provide to generations of Owatonna students and their families,” said Bruce Paulson, chair of the 761 Foundation. “This is an investment in our community and, perhaps most important, the young minds our educational system serves."
“We continue to be thankful for the generosity of our local foundations and continue to be amazed by the pride felt by all who live and work within our community,” stated Jeff Elstad, superintendent of Owatonna Public School District.
Kory Kath, Owatonna High School principal, shared, “This space will afford us the ability to connect students, staff, and community in very meaningful ways that will push collaboration to new heights. Student learning will be positively impacted with this space and will allow all learners, groups, and activities access for unique learning experiences, co-taught courses, and staff professional development.”
To learn more about these foundations and how to contribute, visit www.761foundation.com or www.owatonnafoundation.org
The Owatonna School Board will accept the official donations at their regular meeting set for Monday, Jan. 25.