The Steele County Toys for Tots Program kicked off its annual Toy Drive on Nov. 1. Volunteers delivered Toy Collection boxes to more than 55 participating businesses in Steele County.
New, unwrapped toys may be placed in the boxes through Thursday, Dec. 9. For a full list of Steele County Toys for Tots Toy Donation Sites check the Steele County Toys for Tots website: http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx
If you are interested in being a Steele County Toys for Tots Donation-Site please contact Mike, Toys for Tots Drop-Site Manager at 507-456-0972.
If you need to request toys for your child, applications for the Steele County Toys for Tots Program are available online at the Toys for Tots Website and also in Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Hope, Medford, and Owatonna following locations:
• Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, 630 Florence Ave., Owatonna
• Community Pathways of Steele County, 155 Oakdale St., Owatonna
• Owatonna Public Library — Children’s area ,105 N. Elm Ave., Owatonna
• Salvation Army, 1810 Cedar Ave. S., Owatonna
• Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna
• Lerberg’s Foods, 120 5th Ave, Ellendale
• Ellendale Food Shelf, 200 Sixth Street, Ellendale
• First National Bank, 9087 SW 37th Ave., Hope
• State Bank of Red Wing – Medford, 115 1st St. NE., Medford
Toy distribution will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Dec. 13-15. Due to of COVID-19 Steele County Toys for Tots will select and bag your child’s gifts. Recipients will not be selecting their own toys as they have in the past. Please print clearly and accurately and include the type of toys your children would like on your application.
Application Deadline
The application deadline to receive toys is Dec. 1. Parents/guardians must complete an application and drop it at Steele County Community Pathways, or put in the drop box at Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, or mail to Steele County Toys for Tots at P.O. Box 199, Owatonna, MN 55060. Emailed applications will not be accepted.
Toys for Tots of Steele County has been in existence for more than 35 years. It operates within the national U.S. Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots program, which began in 1947. Its objective is to collect and distribute NEW and UNWRAPPED toys to Steele County needy children at Christmas.
Cash and gift cards received are used to purchase toys as per directives from our national organization.
For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit their website http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or check for updates on the Steele County Toys for Tots Facebook page.