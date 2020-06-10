West Hills Social Commons closing and cancellations
West Hills Social Commons is closed until further notice.
All Adult Leisure Pursuits/West Hills Social Commons programming has been canceled until further notice
For future updates, follow us on Facebook West Hills Social Commons, visit the Parks and Recreation website or call the Parks and Recreation number: 444-4321.
Interactive Facebook Posts
Make sure to like West Hill Social Commons on Facebook for some fun interactive posts and ideas to keep you busy!
Parking Lot Bingo
Starting June 12 we will be offering Parking Lot bingo at River Spring Water Park. We will start playing at noon as we go live on facebook at the same time. You will need to pre-register and prepay for a $10 punch card. Cards will cost 50 cents each with a maximum of 2 cards. We will play 4 games of Bingo each week. Please let Dani know if you have any questions or interested in registering.
AARP Tax Appointments
Because of the current suspension of in-person tax assistance, Tax-Aide is providing access to selected tax preparation software so taxpayers can prepare and file their own tax returns at no cost before the July 15, 2020 filing deadline. Go to https://signup.aarpfoundation.org/preparing-your-taxes-online/ to find out more.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide hopes to update this webpage with additional virtual options over the next several weeks.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
AARP Safe
Driver Classes
Classes have been cancelled through June. Classes are scheduled to resume in July.
