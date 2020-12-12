I don’t know who Merk is, but their coffee cake is good! We have made this for groups of four to one hundred or more. It keeps well.
Cake
1/2 cups shortening
2 cups flour, sifted
3/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon baking soda
3 eggs
1 cup sour cream
Filling
6 tablespoons of butter, softened
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup chopped nuts
Cream the shortening, sugar, and vanilla. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Sift the flour, baking powder, and soda. Add to the creamed mix alternately with sour cream, blending well.
Spread half of the batter in a 10 inch tube pan that has been greased and lined on the bottom with wax paper.
Cream the butter, sugar, and cinnamon, then add nuts and mix well.
Sprinkle half of the filling over the batter in the pan, cover it with the remaining batter, then sprinkle any remaining filling mix on top.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes.
Eat warm or at room temperature.
H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.