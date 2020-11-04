Red Ribbon Week: Annual Drug Prevention Celebration

Even during these uncertain times, we look for ways to promote a healthy lifestyle for our youth. Substance use and abuse has been on the rise during our global pandemic. Our schools and community celebrated Red Ribbon Week during the month of October. This is an annual national drug prevention celebration. The D.E.A. estimates that over 80 million people, nationwide, celebrate this event. Adults can support our youth to make a pledge to live a drug-free life. During Red Ribbon Week (October 26-30) OHS SHOC (Students Helping Others Choose) was active along with local Noon Kiwanis and the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition. A variety of activities were hosted for our youth. Our schools had red decorations adorning hallways, pledge banners and OMS/OHS prevention lunch booths. There was a 4th grade drug prevention poster contest. These posters were displayed in local storefronts as well as in the schools.
The Red Ribbon Week Kickoff drive-through event was held at the Owatonna Fairgrounds Foundation Building. Students wore their halloween costumes and drove through with their parents. SHOC students handed out bags of halloween treats and prizes to all the kids. The coalition shared literature with parents about how to help keep their kids healthy and drug free.
Support our youth and encourage each of them to make a pledge to live a healthy, drug-free lifestyle!