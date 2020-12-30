Teacher Feature: The DeKam family

Jodie DeKam is a first/second grade looping teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Owatonna. Prior to that, she taught first grade for 10 years at McKinley Elementary, and 13 years in fourth grade at Washington Elementary. Jodie also coached speech at the middle school, and currently assists with the color guard for the marching band at OHS. Outside of school, she sings in a local acapella group, the "Bad Tangerines," who performs at many local benefit/fundraiser events that support the Owatonna community.
Jodie's late husband, Kyle DeKam, who passed away in 2012, was a teacher and principal in the district for 23 years. Kyle was very proud to be employed by District 761. He continues to be a part of OMS through the yearly "Kyle DeKam Leadership Award," established in his memory, and honoring students for their character and leadership.
Their sons, Noah, Ethan, and Carson are graduates of Owatonna High School.
The DeKam family is proud to have been a part of the Owatonna Public Schools since 1989 and to have benefited from all it has offered through academics, extra curricular, and community connections.