Owatonna Public Schools has scheduled the groundbreaking ceremony for the new high school at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, May 6 at the site, 1945 18th St. SE in Owatonna.
The occasion will include a few comments from staff and students and a shovel ceremony involving community partners and planning committee members. The event will take place rain or shine.
The Owatonna community showed its support for a new high school in a significant way, with local businesses offering generous financial support. The businesses cited a need to attract and retain quality employees through their combined financial gifts of $22 million, in addition to in-kind donations. Following the community’s approval of the construction of a new high school, other organizations stepped forward to offer additional support. The ISD 761 Foundation and Owatonna Foundation each donated $250,000 to Owatonna Public Schools to construct a large community room within the new high school. Cybex/Life Fitness has offered support for the weight and fitness room.
Members of the community assisted with the concept and final design of the new high school. Renderings of the school can be found on the district’s website at www.isd761.org, click on the “New High School” tab at the top of the page.