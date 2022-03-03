I know, we’re just into the month of March and the last thing that you good readers are thinking about is flowers. Not true however at the Chamber of Commerce where thoughts have already steered toward beautifying downtown Owatonna with hanging baskets. With our new Cedar Avenue design in the 300 and 200 blocks, its only fitting that the new design should be beautified by the hanging floral baskets. As a citizen of Owatonna, this is a call for your financial help in making the flower baskets a reality again this summer.
Typically, the baskets are hung the week before Memorial Day and remain in place through Labor Day. For close to 20 years Owatonnans have had the opportunity to enjoy these beautiful baskets.
Did you know that 100% of your donation goes to purchase flowers from a local grower, hire daily waterers, fertilize and maintain the flower baskets? What many don’t know is this program is run strictly by volunteers and all proceeds to operate this program come from individual and business donors. MainStreet Owatonna donates in-kind administration. The city donates workers to help hang the baskets and take them down at the end of the season.
The goal
The goal is for approximately 135 baskets in the downtown area. It will take approximately $135 per basket per season. This amount includes the purchase of plants and planting the baskets, along with maintenance and care of each basket throughout the growing season.
So, as of this week the Chamber of Commerce would welcome your financial help. If funds fall short the program is in jeopardy of being cut short as there may not be enough funds to sustain the program the entire season. Tax deductible donations are being accepted by the Chamber of Commerce. If paying by check, make it payable to the Owatonna Chamber Foundation-Flower Basket program. Contributions should be sent to the Chamber of Commerce, 320 Hoffman Dr., in Owatonna.
Names are also being taken to help as substitute waterers for weekend watering of the baskets. This is a paid position. Contact the Chamber at 451-7970 if interested.
2022 Century Farms
Applications for the recognition of 2022 Century Farms in Steele County are available at the fair office. Deadline for application submission is Tuesday, March 5. Farms that qualify for the Century Farm recognition are those that are at least 100 years old in 2022 according to abstract of title land patent, original deed, county land records, court file in registration proceedings or other authentic records. The family must have owned the farm for 100 years or more and ownership must be continuous. Century Farms will be recognized on Tuesday, August 16 at 2 in the livestock show barn.
The dancing stars are back!
After a year off due to COVID, the Healthy Seniors will again be holding the “Dancing With the Steele County Stars” competition. The event will be held at the Medford High School on Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m.
Here are this year’s competition couples: Jessica and Mark Oeltjenbruns, Natalie and Steve Tschopp, Katie and Mike Randall, Nicole and Nick Schamp, Scott and Marleen Lundberg, Laura and Corbin Brocker, Samantha Lechleitner and Scott Holst, Stephanie Dietz-Gill and Nick Gill, and Samantha Hager and Rylee Muhr. Couples are already practicing. Judges will be Kara Kubista, Rod Baker and Jen Gilmore.
Special birthday
Sophie Anderson will observe her 102nd birthday on April 6. For notes send to 2925 Lincoln Dr., Roseville, Minn. 55113. Sophie is doing well, other than the failure of her eyesight. Her daughters, Kristi and Roberta help her weekly. Sophie has three kids over 70 and her 11 grandkids are ages 30 to 50. She’s been able to enjoy the weddings of the eight oldest grandkids. She now has 13 great grandkids from ages 2 to 16. An extended family event will be held on Saturday, April 9 with family coming from Oregon and Chile and around the state.
Dan Stursa and his music at SCHS
Here’s an event of old-time music and dancing coming to the Steele County Historical Society in conjunction with the current display saluting bands of Steele County. There aren’t too many of them left and still playing today but one of those still performing is the Dan Stursa Band who will be performing at the Steele County Historical Society on March 19 from 7-9 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for SCHS members and $10 general admission.
Some thoughts about aprons
While watching Mary working in the kitchen, I noted she was wearing an apron, as she always does when she’s doing kitchen chores. Whenever I visited Hazel Kubat on her farm, she was wearing an apron.
I saw a short column on the internet about Grandma’s apron which was used to protect the dress underneath because she only had a few and it was easier to wash aprons than dresses and aprons required less material. Along with that, it served as a potholder for removing hot pans from the oven. It was wonderful for drying children’s tears, and on occasion was even used for cleaning out dirty ears. From the chicken coop, the apron was used for carrying eggs, fussy chicks, and sometimes half-hatched eggs to be finished in the warming oven. When company came, those aprons were ideal hiding places for shy kids. And, when the weather was cold, Grandma wrapped it around her arms. Those big old aprons wiped many a perspiring brow, bent over the hot wood stove. Chips and kindling wood were brought into the kitchen in that apron. From the garden, it carried all sorts of vegetables. After the peas had been shelled, it carried out the hulls. In the fall, the apron was used to bring in apples that had fallen from the trees. When unexpected company drove up the road, it was surprising how much furniture that old apron could dust in a matter of seconds. When dinner was ready, Grandma walked out onto the porch, waved her apron and the men folk knew it was time to come in from the fields for dinner. It will be a long time before someone invents something that will replace that ‘old-time apron’ that served so many purposes.
Remember: Grandma used to set her hot, baked apple pies on the window sill to cool. Her granddaughters set theirs on the window sill to thaw. They would go crazy now trying to figure out how many germs were on that apron. I don’t think I ever caught anything from an apron…but love.
Joke of the week
A man placed some flowers on the grave of his dearly departed mother and started back toward his car when his attention was diverted to another man kneeling at a grave. The man seemed to be praying with profound intensity and kept repeating, “Why did you have to die? Why did you have to die?”
The first man approached him and said, “Sir, I don’t wish to interfere with your private grief, but this demonstration of pain is more than I’ve ever seen before. For whom do you mourn so deeply? A child? A parent?
The mourner took a moment to collect himself, then replied, “My wife’s first husband”.