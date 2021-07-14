The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a public meeting 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Ellendale Community Center, 507 Second Ave., Ellendale, to learn about the Hwy 30 repaving project which is scheduled to begin July 26.
The meeting will be open house style, so people may arrive at any time and review the information, ask questions of the contractor and MnDOT team and depart when it suits their schedule.
If anybody need an ASL, foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, email Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
This project will repave Hwy 30 from approximately 0.25 miles west of Ellendale to one mile east of Steele County Road 45. Work includes the replacement of four culverts, realignment of the Hwy 30 and 8th Ave. E intersection and sidewalk improvements. Construction is scheduled to begin July 26 with completion in late September.
Learn more and find Minnesota road updates at 511mn.org.