Steele County Historical Society to host Big Band event

OWATONNA — To ring in the 2020 year at the Steele County History Center, the exhibit hall will echo with the sounds of the Big Band era for a fun evening of music, dancing, cash bar, appetizers and snacks on Friday, Jan. 3 from 7-10 p.m. Featured musicians will be the Big Band of Austin, Minnesota, making its first Owatonna appearance. This 18-piece band offers a variety of big band music and has performed for many occasions around southern Minnesota and Iowa. Recent gigs have been at Austin’s Paramount Theater, Blooming Prairie Service Club, Austin American Legion Club, Neon Ballroom, Hormel Historic Homes and many other venues.
The band has been around since 1994, said band leader Nathan Wradislavsky, when the late Henry Charles brought together a band of musicians, some of whom were active during the Big Band era. “Members first met at the old American Legion clubrooms and began playing a few events around Austin,” Wradislavsky said. “We have been enjoying playing throughout southern Minnesota and northern Iowa since.”
“This is an opportunity to be a fundraiser for the Society, to have a warm and fun time at this cold time of the year, and dance—which we don’t do enough of,” said event coordinator, Mary Anne Higgins.
Single tickets are $25 or $45 per couple, and are available at the History Center, Kottke Jewelers, Tri M Graphics in Owatonna and Prairie Home in Blooming Prairie. Order on line at www.schsmn.org.
The new SCHS exhibits, opening in early February, will encapsulate the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion and its contributions, plus the second exhibit recalling the unique educational era of rural Steele County schools.