For the fifth year, the Wenger Foundation will sponsor educators from Owatonna Public Schools to attend the Technology Integration Workshop (TIW), a virtual immersive program for Minnesota educators to learn about technology tools and key career skills their students will need for future success.
TIW is offered and managed by BestPrep, a Minnesota-based nonprofit and is hosted in partnership with the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business and School of Education.
The Wenger Foundation will cover each teacher’s registration fee, program materials, and a $500 stipend to cover any expenses associated with attendance. TIW will occur Monday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Participants learn strategies and gain resources from educational technology experts for incorporating existing and emerging technologies into their curriculum that will support student learning and engagement. BestPrep also coordinates a job shadow for each attendee with a volunteer from a leading Minnesota business. During the job shadows, educators learn about the current trends in the workplace, providing them with a new perspective that will allow them to better prepare their students for future careers. By the end of the program, participants will have updated a technology-infused unit plan ready to use for the new school year.
Last year, TIW hosted its first-ever virtual workshop experience to ensure the safety of attendees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees responded with positive feedback, noting that the workshop allowed them to conveniently collaborate with peers, share ideas, and engage in hands-on learning that helped them prepare for the upcoming school year.
For more information about the Technology Integration Workshop, contact Stephanie Musgrove, program manager, at smusgrove@bestprep.org or 763.233.6328.