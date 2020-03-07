Before I go through some of our 2019 projects and what we’re looking forward to in 2020, I wanted to first thank our Park Board members. Greg Posch, Angie Malo, Nickolas Elsner, Jonathan Thiel, David Christianson, Andi Arnold and Jonathan Douglas. This board is made up of volunteers who want to make a difference in our community! Thank you for your service to our community and to Parks & Recreation.
Our 2019 season was a busy one. On top of a very wet spring, we were able to accomplish some great tasks. We completed the Sid Kinyon Courts project, finishing up accessibility for the tennis court, pickleball and game areas. This project was made possible through a sponsorship with the state of Minnesota, a DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant.
We expanded the trail at Mineral Springs and installed a new bridge at Morehouse Park. We finished the Lake Kohlmier driveway, parking lot and trail. All of these projects were done with safety of our park users in mind.
Additionally, we put the finishing touches on the Park & Trail System Master Plan, which was adopted at a council meeting earlier this month. This will give us a long-term, general guide as to the needs and wants of our community as we continue to make our parks the best they can be!
We are planning for an ambitious 2020 season as well! Another project with safety in mind is shifting the trail at Morehouse Park to bypass the parking lot. A nature playground is being added to Mineral Springs Park.
The Morehouse playground is being replaced with the current equipment from Manthey Park. And speaking of Manthey Park, we are continuing progress with our partners in We All Play with the inclusive playground and Miracle Field. Parks and Recreation was approached by this grassroots group in 2015. Amanda Gislason and Missy Ahrens are spearheading the project. They began fundraising in 2017, and ramped up efforts in 2018. About $775,000 has been raised so far and we are waiting to hear back about $150,000 in grants. We are very close to our goal of just over $1,000,000. Eventually, it will also include a new storage building, concession stand and restrooms; if enough money is raised. Mohs Construction is the general contractor for the project. Please contact Scott Mohs if you have any in-kind services to offer this project. More information can be found at www.weallplayowatonna.com
Our Emerald Ash Borer plan is in place. We are in the process of undertaking a tree inventory to identify the trees that are healthy and those that are better off being removed. With each tree we remove, we will be planting a new one in it’s place. Other ash trees that are healthy will be treated. The city is receiving assistance for the tree inventory and tree planting efforts from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources through the Preparing for Emerald Ash Borer in Community Forests Grant Program.
We are also working on a few grants for some future park and trail projects.