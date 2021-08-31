A breakfast brunch, featuring all-you-can-eat Dad’s Belgian waffles and sausage, coffee, juice and milk will be served as a Kiwanis fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Owatonna VFW Club, 135 Oakdale St. Proceeds benefit student scholarships and many local community service needs. Serving the event will be the Kiwanis Club, the Owatonna High School Kiwanis Key Club and OHS SHOC students.
Advance sale tickets at $8 are available from Kottke Jewelers and each of the three service organizations. Tickets sold at the door are $9. Children 5 and under are admitted free of charge.
Kiwanis International is a world-wide service organization celebrating the 106th anniversary of its founding. Its primary focus is to serve the development of young children and youth in health, reading and leadership initiatives. All are invited to become members, with the club meeting at noon, first and third Wednesdays at SpareTime Entertainment, 333 18th St. SE.
Owatonna Kiwanis officers are Twylah Ottman and Gege Abraham, co-presidents; Cindy Barta, secretary; Jerry Ganfield, treasurer; Paul Molstre, Janita Paulson and Bill Bunkers, board members.