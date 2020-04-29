"Kindergarten children are confident in spirit, infinite in resources, and eager to learn. Everything is still possible." - Robert Fulghum
Even though our classroom sits empty, we are finding ways to stay connected, share our thinking, and explore new things. Our distance learning began on Monday, March 30th and brought with it a lot of unknowns and uncertainties. Teaching has been my passion for as long as I can remember, but never in a million years did I think I would be teaching 5 and 6 year-old children online. I quickly began to miss their smiles, their laughter, and their hugs. One way we keep in touch is through a video conferencing app called Google Meet. We meet three times a week virtually and spend time catching up. We've had a Virtual Fire Drill, Husky Pride Day, Bring Your Pet to School Day, Pajama Day, and we've even taken a virtual field trip to the farm!
On April 9, 2020, my kindergarten class took a virtual field trip to Ms. Bernie Jensen's farm to see the new baby goats, along with the cows and pigs. Ms. Bernie is a paraprofessional in our classroom. The joy that it brought to my students’ faces was priceless. It was smiles and laughter that I so needed and will cherish as one of my favorite memories of this school year. I want my kindergarten friends to know that their learning will never stop. Their curiosity and love of the outdoors is something that we can still experience together, just in a different way.
We are blessed with amazing leadership at Owatonna Public Schools and I feel that we are giving our students the very best we can give them, given the unique circumstances. I will forever be #OwatonnaProud.