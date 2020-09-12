One of my favorite short songs right now comes from the Iona Community in Scotland. The words reflect a text from the book of the Revelation to John found in the Christian Bible. “‘See, I am making all things new.’” (Rev. 21:5b; NRSV) The song and the scripture give me a strong sense that the old is passing away and, when we pay attention, we will discover that something new is emerging.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I was not quite ready for the great cosmic house-cleaning that seems to be taking place. The stirring up of ages of dust seems to have begun with the entrance of the COVID-19 virus into our lives. That has been followed by protests that highlight the inequities of ethnicity and race that are built into our lives. Those protests have been accompanied by or followed by violent responses. Our national political scene becomes more divisive and entrenched. And Mother Nature is howling in frustration and pain. Weather is too hot or too cold. Fires stretch along the west coast. A hurricane has blasted through the southeast. Tornadoes and snow storms. The dust of the old and of the old ways has sure been stirred up.
Our emotional lives reflect the chaos and ambiguity in which we live. Grief. Depression. Pessimism. Anger. These impact all of us in different ways. Some embrace all the guidelines from health and government officials. Others reject the same guidelines. Where can we turn to find hope and relief?
As challenging as it is, the return to school this last week is, for me, a sign of hope. I know that we may need to adjust the attendance plan if there is more virus, but school starting is a sign of hope. The creativity, technology, and learning that has gone into preparing multiple plans is a sign of hope. Adaptability is a sign of hope. Students who are ready to don masks and be together in classrooms is a sign of hope. Teachers taking on class plans for in-person and distant learning are signs of hope. I understand this is hard, hard work. This is not what teachers were taught in school. Or, at least decades ago, I wasn’t taught any of these skills or to think that classes would ever be anything than rows of students at desks. While mental and emotional exhaustion contribute to our emotional chaos, I give thanks for those who give so much.
And those words, “Behold, I am making all things new,” give me hope. I believe in God creating and recreating all the time. I believe that human beings are made in that image. I have faith. I trust that when we respond to the God who already loves us that we will make it through. I trust that we will adapt to the new abnormal until it feels like a well-worn coat. I believe the Spirit will keep sweeping us towards the future and the new.