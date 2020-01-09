MANKATO — The following local students were awarded degrees from Minnesota State University, Mankato following the fall 2019 semester:
Spencer Warner of Blooming Prairie.
Mateya Nagel and Aaron Younge of Dodge Center.
Jorey Fischer and Rachael Rhoades of Ellendale.
Blake McCarty of Medford.
Marc Achterkirch, Federico Avila, Amanda Betters, Jacob Caravello, Wendy Eggermont, Jennifer Elwer, Lindsay Fonner, Joanne Harmsen, Ahmed Hussein, Brianna Huston, Kaitlyn Kenow, Robert Kniefel, Bailey Kruesel, Evan Moe, Noah Moore, Noah Moore, Salman Omar, Madison Peglow, Kassidy Schelling, Kali Shae, Lisa Simon, Jennifer Soderstrom, Shauntel Thiele, Madison Thurnau, Lance Ulrich, Joseph Wickman, and Elizabeth Zeman of Owatonna.