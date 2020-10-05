Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
More than $6.2 million is available in federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota (each region has a sub-targeted fund). This program offers a competitive grant for communities, schools and regional agencies to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, Safe Routes to School and more.
For the 2020-21 solicitation, applicants first submit a letter of intent to be considered. A regional representative will contact applicants to help review the project proposal and the steps necessary for delivering a funded project. Applicants will then submit a full grant application.
Projects selected for the Transportation Alternatives program must be implemented in 2025.
Grant solicitation timeline:
Oct. 30, 2020 – Deadline for applicants to submit letters of intent is Oct. 30, 2020 and full applications must be submitted by Jan. 8. Grant recipients will be announced on April 15.
For grant details see the Transportation Alternatives website at http://www.mndot.gov/ta/.