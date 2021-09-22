Your Owatonna VFW is once again offering the Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen essay contests! Both contests are open to all students currently enrolled in public, private, parochial, and home school. The Voice of Democracy is for students currently in grades 9-12 and Patriot's Pen is for students in grades 6-8.
Conducted nation-wide, these VFW-sponsored youth essay competitions gives students the opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. This year's theme for Patriot's Pen is "How can I be a good American?" Voice of Democracy's theme is "America: where do we go from here?", and includes an audio recording in addition to the written essay.
Deadline for these two contests are October 31. Please bring your completed essays and entry forms to the Owatonna VFW at 135 Oakdale (across from Godfathers next to Nelson's Decorating and Sherwin Williams Paint). Check out vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/ for more info and entry forms on our other scholarship opportunities.