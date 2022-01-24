Senior Alliance for Steele County will offer Dementia Friends Informational Session beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, February 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Avenue, Owatonna, Minnesota. This informational session will of value to professionals in the field of senior living; caregivers; as well as friends, family, and neighbors of those living with dementia.

This in-person informational session will last about 60 minutes and cover the 5 key messages about dementia, how it affects people, and how we each can make a difference in the lives of those living with dementia. People living with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities.

Dementia Friends is a global movement developed by the Alzheimer's Association to help everyone in a community to understand dementia. At the conclusion of the session, each Dementia Friend will be able to turn their understanding into a practical action that can help someone with dementia in their family or community.

Please RSVP by February 2 to Melissa at 507-213-6573.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments