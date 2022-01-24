...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the second Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Tuesday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Senior Alliance for Steele County to offer Dementia Friends information session
Senior Alliance for Steele County will offer Dementia Friends Informational Session beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, February 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Avenue, Owatonna, Minnesota. This informational session will of value to professionals in the field of senior living; caregivers; as well as friends, family, and neighbors of those living with dementia.
This in-person informational session will last about 60 minutes and cover the 5 key messages about dementia, how it affects people, and how we each can make a difference in the lives of those living with dementia. People living with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities.
Dementia Friends is a global movement developed by the Alzheimer's Association to help everyone in a community to understand dementia. At the conclusion of the session, each Dementia Friend will be able to turn their understanding into a practical action that can help someone with dementia in their family or community.
Please RSVP by February 2 to Melissa at 507-213-6573.